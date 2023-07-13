[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, July 13, 2023.]

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Five indictments handed up by a federal grand jury in Cleveland charge 10 people with operating illegal gambling businesses in Canton, as well as with tax-related offenses.

Three of those people were previously indicted and are now facing new charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The nine businesses include:

Skilled Shamrock

Redemption

Plaza 777

Gametastic

Gametastik

Belden Connection 777

Ca​fé 62

Got Skillz

Skillz 777

Stephanie Condric

Prosecutors allege Stephanie Condric of Canton and others owned and operated Gametastic but that their ownership was concealed by putting the business in the name of a nominee, and reporting some of the business’ payroll through that person.

Condric and her co-conspirators allegedly failed to report all of that payroll on employment tax returns filed with the IRS, according to the indictment. She also allegedly failed to report her share of the business’ profits on her personal tax returns for 2016 and 2017.

Condric appeared in a federal district court on Thursday. If convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum possible sentence of 18 years.

Christos and Christopher Karasarides, Ronald DiPietro and Thomas Helmick

In a second case, Ronald DiPietro, a certified public accountant; Thomas Helmick; and Jason and Rebecca Kachner, a married couple, were first charged in May 2021 with tax and gambling offenses. A second superseding indictment handed up in 2022 charged DiPietro with tax evasion and also included Christos Karasarides, who allegedly worked with DiPietro to give false information to the IRS. The Kachners pleaded guilty last July.

A new indictment now levels new charges against Karasarides as well as his son, Christopher, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors allege Christos tried to settle a $3.1 million tax debt with the IRS by falsifying interest and income from the illegal gambling business, filing false tax returns and hiding his ownership of three of the illegal gambling businesses: Skilled Shamrock, Redemption and Plaza 777. Christos allegedly spent millions in cash between 2013 and 2019 on cars, golfing at a country club, credit card charges and loans for his businesses.

According to the indictment, Christopher helped conceal his father Christos’ assets from the IRS by acting as a nominee owner of some of his businesses, and also filed false tax returns for 2017 through 2020 claiming he was the shareholder for certain businesses, when it was actually his father, Christos.

Christopher also appeared in federal court on Thursday, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on his conspiracy count and three years in prison on each of his counts of filing false tax returns.

His father Christos is expected to face a judge at a later date.

Melissa Bragg

A third indictment charges Melissa Bragg of Canton with operating Belden Connection 777 from sometime in 2013 to July 2018.

Bragg appeared Thursday before a federal judge and faces up to five years in prison.

Michael Moneypenny

In the fourth indictment, prosecutors allege Michael Moneypenny of Norton was involved in the operation of Skilled Shamrock, Redemption, Gametastic and Gametastik. Moneypenny allegedly serviced and sold slot machines and also leased them to businesses in Ohio and Florida.

Moneypenny also appeared in federal court on Thursday, and faces up to five years in prison on each count.

Isaiah Worlow, Steven Fluharty and Tiffany Kerekes

A fifth indictment charges Isaiah Worlow, Steven Fluharty and Tiffany Kerekes with operating the illegal gambling businesses Got Skillz, Skills 777 and Café 62. Each is expected to face a judge at a later date.

Steven Saris of Canton was previously charged by federal authorities with operating Café 62 between 2013 and 2018, FOX 8 News reported last year. That case is still working its way through the federal district court.

His indictment sought the forfeiture of a house Saris owns along Clydesdale Street Northwest in North Canton. At the time, the Stark County Auditor’s Office had valued the property at $476,600.

Court records also show prosecutors have sought the forfeiture of a home Saris owned along Brookledge Avenue Northwest. Stark County property records show the property was valued in 2023 at $224,500.