FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WJW) – A 10-foot alligator was captured after it fatally attacked an 85-year-old woman in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday, local media reported citing wildlife officials.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing the capture at Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community, where the woman was walking her dog when the attack happened.

WPBF 25 News reported neighbors said the gator lunged out of the water and grabbed the woman.

A short time later, trappers found the gator lurking at the bottom of the lake and pulled it out. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Around 1.3 million alligators live in Florida, according to the FWC’s website. In 2021, nearly 9,500 nuisance alligators — described as being at least 4 feet in length and posing “a threat to people, pets or property” — were killed in the state.