*Above video shows roads recently impacted by downpours in Lorain County where officials are asking people to drive safer after a string of fatal crashes.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Lorain County reviewed data after 10 people have been killed in nine crashes in just two months, and 15 people have died in crashes in the first 8 months of 2023.

Six of the crashes involved alcohol, six of the drivers were under 30 and four of the deadly crashes involved motorcycles, according to the Lorain County Fatality Review Board.

“Looking at crash data over time and discussing each crash is important to prevent future crashes from happening,” Lorain County Health Commissioner Mark Adams said.

The review board is asking the public to follow these safety tips as the holidays and winter weather get closer:

This Halloween, make a plan to get home safely before celebrating. Ask someone to be your designated driver or order an Uber or Lyft.

Drive focused and look out for bicyclists and pedestrians on the roads.

Lorain County Fatality Review Board listed their data involving the rash of deadly crashes. Those include:

Six drivers were under the age of 30.

Six crashes involved alcohol.

Five crashes involved high speed.

Four crashes involved motorcycles

Two of the four motorcyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Two drivers were over the age of 50.

One crash involved a pedestrian.

One crash involved the driver falling asleep at the wheel.