10-digit phone number dialing begins Sunday for some Ohioans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you have a 440 area code and try to make a call this Sunday, you might get a recording that says your call cannot be completed as dialed.
But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean your service is interrupted or you need a new number. It just means you need to hang up and dial again using your area code + telephone number.
On and after October 24, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed.
It also applies to the area code 513 in the Cincinnati area.
This change is because of FCC rules adopted on July 16, 2020 that establishes 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.
To make sure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, certain parts of the Ohio, and across the country, will need to transition to 10-digit dialing.
Until July 16, 2022, people still need to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reached the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services), 911 (emergency services) and any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community.
Here’s the full list:
- Alaska – 907
- Alabama – 251
- Arkansas – 501
- Arizona – 480, 520, 928
- California – 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951
- Colorado – 719, 970
- Delaware – 302
- Florida – 321, 352, 561, 941
- Georgia – 478, 912
- Guam – 671
- Hawaii – 808
- Illinois – 309, 618, 708
- Indiana – 219, 475
- Iowa – 319, 515
- Kansas – 620, 785
- Kentucky – 859
- Minnesota – 218, 952
- Mississippi – 662
- Missouri – 314, 417, 660, 816
- Montana – 406
- Nevada – 775
- New Hampshire – 603
- New Jersey – 856, 908
- New Mexico – 505, 575
- New York – 516, 607, 716, 845, 914
- North Carolina – 910
- Ohio – 440, 513
- South Dakota – 605
- Tennessee – 731, 865
- Texas – 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940
- Vermont – 802
- Virginia – 276, 804
- Washington – 509
- Wisconsin – 262, 414, 608, 920
For more on FCC’s National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, click here.