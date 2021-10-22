10-digit phone number dialing begins Sunday for some Ohioans

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you have a 440 area code and try to make a call this Sunday, you might get a recording that says your call cannot be completed as dialed.

But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean your service is interrupted or you need a new number. It just means you need to hang up and dial again using your area code + telephone number.

On and after October 24, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed.

It also applies to the area code 513 in the Cincinnati area.

This change is because of FCC rules adopted on July 16, 2020 that establishes 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

To make sure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, certain parts of the Ohio, and across the country, will need to transition to 10-digit dialing.

Until July 16, 2022, people still need to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reached the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services), 911 (emergency services) and any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community.

Here’s the full list:

Alaska – 907

Alabama – 251

Arkansas – 501

Arizona – 480, 520, 928

California – 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Colorado – 719, 970

Delaware – 302

Florida – 321, 352, 561, 941

Georgia – 478, 912

Guam – 671

Hawaii – 808

Illinois – 309, 618, 708

Indiana – 219, 475

Iowa – 319, 515

Kansas – 620, 785

Kentucky – 859

Minnesota – 218, 952

Mississippi – 662

Missouri – 314, 417, 660, 816

Montana – 406

Nevada – 775

New Hampshire – 603

New Jersey – 856, 908

New Mexico – 505, 575

New York – 516, 607, 716, 845, 914

North Carolina – 910

Ohio – 440, 513

South Dakota – 605

Tennessee – 731, 865

Texas – 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Vermont – 802

Virginia – 276, 804

Washington – 509

Wisconsin – 262, 414, 608, 920

For more on FCC’s National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, click here.