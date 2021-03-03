10-digit dialing coming to certain area codes

Editor’s Note: The video above is about vaccine phone scams.

(WJW) – Some local calls in Northeast Ohio will soon require 10-digit dialing.

In Ohio this affects the 440 area code and 513.

440 serves the Greater Cleveland area.

513 serves the Cincinnati area.

Starting on April 24, 2021, if you are dialing any number in those area codes, you will need to include the area code when you dial it, even if it is a local call.

There are area codes affected in every state.

It’s because of a change by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

There are changes in places to make the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline a three-digit number.

For that to happen, some places will need to adopt 10 digit phone numbers when dialing so that change works everything.

Until July 16, 2022, people still need to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reached the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

At that time, it will change to 988.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services).

Any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community can still be reached by dialing their three-digit codes.

You won’t have to change your phone number.

Here’s the full list:

Alaska – 907

Alabama – 251

Arkansas – 501

Arizona – 480, 520, 928

California – 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Colorado – 719, 970

Delaware – 302

Florida – 321, 352, 561, 941

Georgia – 478, 912

Guam – 671

Hawaii – 808

Illinois – 309, 618, 708

Indiana – 219, 475

Iowa – 319, 515

Kansas – 620, 785

Kentucky – 859

Minnesota – 218, 952

Mississippi – 662

Missouri – 314, 417, 660, 816

Montana – 406

Nevada – 775

New Hampshire – 603

New Jersey – 856, 908

New Mexico – 505, 575

New York – 516, 607, 716, 845, 914

North Carolina – 910

Ohio – 440, 513

South Dakota – 605

Tennessee – 731, 865

Texas – 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Vermont – 802

Virginia – 276, 804

Washington – 509

Wisconsin – 262, 414, 608, 920

Click here for more from the FCC.