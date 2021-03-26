Wind pushes power pole onto I-480; more than a dozen cars damaged

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A power pole fell across the road just before 7 a.m. Friday morning on I-480 west.

More than a dozen cars hit the power pole, just past West 130th.

Initial reports said 10 cars hit the pole, but at least 15 appear to have gotten damaged in the pileup.

Only the middle lanes were open on I-480, as half of the cars were moved to the right lane.

480W past W. 130. Pole in road, cars hit it. Middle lanes open. pic.twitter.com/foXq6MNSgL — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 26, 2021

The other cars were moved to the left.

All the cars are waiting for tows.

The middle lanes remain open.

The power pole only took about 20 minutes to remove.

No injuries reported.