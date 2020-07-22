1-year-old twins shot, one killed while sleeping in home during rash of homicides in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating a rash of homicides that happened over the last 24 hours, one of which involved one-year-old twins.

According to a press release, the twins were injured around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue S.W.

Ace Lucas and twin brother, Arcel Lucas, both 1, were shot while sleeping inside a home. Both were taken to local hospitals. Ace died, and Arcel had non-life-threatening injuries.

A second homicide at around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Louisiana Court N.W. Ronald Pleasant, 31, and Khalil Hall, 21, were both shot.

Pleasant died at the scene, and Hall was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Hall’s injuries were not life threatening.

The third homicide happened in the 100th block of Pulley Place S.E. at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Brandon Bush, 20, and Marzette Adkins, 20, were both shot. Both were taken to local hospitals, and Bush passed away.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau with assistance from Ohio BCI&I along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be left by texting tip411.

