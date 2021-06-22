1-year-old left alone with 6-year-old dies after becoming trapped between bed, wall

NEW YORK (WJW) — A New York mother faces charges after her one-year-old child died after being left alone with only his six-year-old sibling.

The New York Post reports Marie Dorleus, 36, faces a charge of felony manslaughter in the case.

According to the Spring Valley Police Department, officers were called to an apartment on June 19 for reports of a one-year-old trapped between a bed and a wall.

Officers found the child unresponsive and still trapped. Firefighters were able to get the child free, and life saving measures began.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the child was left in the custody of his six-year-old sibling without any adult supervision.