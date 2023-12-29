[Watch previous FOX 8 news coverage in the player above.]

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Choice Walters, a 1-year-old girl missing since Christmas Eve, believed to have been taken by her mother, has been safely returned to police and “appears healthy.”

An attorney for the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Ariel Monae Walters, brought both to the police department at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Lakewood police Capt. Frank Eschweiler. The police department is expected to make a statement “in a few days,” he said.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Social workers are now “looking out for the welfare of the child,” according to police.

Ariel Walters is accused of stabbing her husband, who is the girl’s father, in a Lakewood park on Christmas Eve, then taking the girl. A warrant for attempted aggravated murder was issued, police said.

“When officers did arrive they found our victim had been beat up and stabbed,” Eschweiler previously said.

Authorities searched for days, urging Ariel Walters to deliver the child to police and turn herself in. They initially made contact, but said the woman was “not being very cooperative.”