Police investigating after 1-year-old found wandering in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After asking for the public’s help in returning a 1-year-old boy to his parents or guardians, Cleveland police are now reporting that the child’s family has been located.

The child was recently found all alone by passersby on the corner of West 38th Street and Clark Avenue. After no family members could be found, he was swiftly taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A check-up showed that the child was uninjured and unharmed. The Department of Children and Family Services are taking care of the child at this time.

Currently, police are investigating the incident.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: