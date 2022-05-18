CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled that a 1-year-old boy died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

Ricardo Antoine Johnson Jr. was found dead in his home in the 2000 block of W. 103rd St. in Cleveland in January “while in the care of his mother.”

The child was 15-months-old.

Casey Bisner

Police arrested the child’s mother, Casey Bisner, on a charge of child endangering.

The charge will likely be upgraded to manslaughter now that the toxicology results are finalized, according to details in a search warrant from Bisner’s home in January.

Officers found the baby on the floor of the living room and were unable to revive him, according to the warrant.

The warrant noted officers found suspected heroin in the home.

Bisner had an open case against her by the Ohio Department of Children and Families in connection with possible drug sales at the house at the time of the child’s death.