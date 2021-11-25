1-year-old boy’s death ruled homicide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The death of a 1-year-old Cleveland boy in September was ruled a homicide.

The Cleveland Division of Police released new information on the case on Thursday.

Police and paramedics responded to a home on Woodland Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 25.

A 25-year-old man told police he was watching the baby and three other children. He was giving the victim a bath, then walked away and made several phone calls. He told officers he found the baby in the bath with his eyes closed.

Another child in the house called 911 and the man started chest compressions, police said. The victim was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was arrested for endangering children.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy suffered blunt force trauma to his head, face, body and extremities. The homicide unit was notified the death was ruled a homicide on Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward is available and tips can remain anonymous.