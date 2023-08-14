[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating the unexpected death of a 1-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, on a report that the child had suffered cardiac arrest, according to a Monday morning news release.

The first officer on-scene found the child unresponsive and administered CPR until EMS workers arrived. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The child’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues.

“Detectives have interviewed several people, analyzed evidence and are awaiting further testing,” the release reads.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website