MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — One person was hospitalized after a car was found in Lake Erie Friday morning.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and fire units responded to the area of Twilight Drive shortly after 8 a.m. after a vehicle was reported in Lake Erie.

Police said in a press release the car was driven through a guard rail at the end of the road, went down the steep embankment and entered the water.

The driver was outside of the vehicle and in the water when police arrived at the scene, the release said.

The driver was retrieved from the water and taken to Lake West Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.