4 explosive devices found during traffic stop; suspect says they were meant to kill rodents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One person was taken into custody after Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigators and the Cleveland Bomb Squad responded to a vehicle stopped on Interstate 71 South early Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers initiated the stop for a registration violation and a vehicle defect just before 2 a.m.

The red Ford Escape did not immediately stop, but continued at a slow rate of speed. It eventually stopped near the exit ramp to West 130th Street from Interstate 71 South.

Troopers observed an unusual amount of movement inside the vehicle and ordered the driver out. The driver told troopers there was a firearm in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found the firearm along with four small homemade explosive devices.

The devices were seized. Authorities do not believe there was any intended target or that they were related to any act of terrorism.

The suspect told authorities the explosives were going to be used at a property in rural Ohio to eradicate rodents.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity is not yet being released.