CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirmed a man was shot at a Target store on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Target at 3100 W. 117th Street, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Photos from the scene showed part of the parking lot surrounded by crime scene tape.

Police aren’t offering any more details right now.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 8 as more details come in.