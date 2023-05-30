GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 30-year-old Amherst man injured in a car crash early Tuesday crash in Huron County has died.

Milan Hiteshbhai Patel, 30, of Amherst, was traveling north along state Route 61 just after 4:30 a.m.

He just just north of Egypt Road when his Toyota Camry went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, traffic sign and tree, according to a Tuesday news release from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Patel, who was the car’s only occupant, was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside the car. He was removed using a mechanical device. He ultimately died of his injuries.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation.