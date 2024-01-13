VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 33-year-old Pickerington man was killed when his SUV went off the road and crashed, rolling over “multiple times.”

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, on U.S. Route 30, according to a news release from the Ashland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Richard Arias of Pickerington, was headed west when his SUV went off the left side of the road, struck the raised median, rolled over multiple times and ended up in the oncoming eastbound lanes.

Arias was thrown from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for about two hours for investigation and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation.