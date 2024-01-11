AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron firefighters rescued a person from a burning home on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the two-story, single-family home in the 500 block of Alexander Street, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear and side of the home.

Firefighters searching inside found one person, whom they rescued. The victim was treated by paramedics then transported to a hospital.

The fire was then extinguished. The cause is under investigation.