STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire that broke out at a Strongsville home Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 just before 1:30 p.m. after they saw smoke coming from a home on on the 14900 block of Sherwood Drive, the Strongsville Fire Department said.

Once fire crews arrived on scene five minutes later, they witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple levels of the back of the house and worked to find out if anyone was inside.

WJW photo

WJW photo

After putting the main part of the fire out within minutes, a person and two dogs were found dead inside the home, firefighters said. They are not releasing he victim’s name yet.

Damages to the property are estimated at over $200,000 at this time.

Local police, firefighters, the State Fire Marshal and more are working together to find out how the fire started.