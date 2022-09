Red lights of a fire engine. Night time. Fire engine. Extinguishing the fire. Close-up of the red lights on top of a fire engine.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Akron on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home on Manchester Road to find heavy smoke and a fire, according to a release from the Akron Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital and the family dog was revived on the scene.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 11:40 a.m., the release says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.