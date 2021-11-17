1 missing, several rescued after boats collide in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WJW) – Search and rescue crews will return to the water at first light to find a missing boater Wednesday morning.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the US Coast Guard tells FOX 8 that two boats had collided in Cranberry Creek in Huron.

Coast Guard crews rescued 3 people from the water.

#Breaking #HappeningNow– @USCGGreatLakes received a report from a good sam via CH-16 stating two vessels had collided IVO Cranberry Creek, #Huron, OH. #USCG STA Marblehead arrived on scene and transported 1 individual to EMS on shore. Two other were transported by Huron FD to EMS — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 17, 2021

All 3 were taken to the hospital.

Several boats and a helicopter from the Coast Guard and Huron Fire Department searched the water for a person who was thrown from one of the boats.

That search has been suspended until rescue crews can see with daylight Wednesday.

None of those involved has been identified.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.