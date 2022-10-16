(WJW) — A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls – 32, 37, 40, 58, 62 – but not the red Powerball -15.
That’s a $1 million prize!
A $1 million ticket was also sold in Texas.
Since no ticket matched all 6 numbers, the jackpot has grown to $480 million for Monday’s drawing, with a cash value of $242.2 million.
Two ticketholders won Mega Millions‘ $494 million jackpot prize on Friday. The two ticketholders will now share the prize, taking home $247.9 million each.