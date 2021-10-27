Live: 1-mile walk honors Amy Mihaljevic 32 years after disappearance, death

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Thirty-two years after her disappearance and death, Bay Village is remembering 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic with a one-mile walk in the city Wednesday evening.

The walk will start at 5 p.m. in front of Bay Village Middle School.

Amy was last seen alive on Oct. 27, 1989. She told her mother she was auditioning for the fifth-grade choir after school, but when class let out, she walked down the road to the Bay Village Square Shopping Center.

Two witnesses reported seeing Amy at the plaza that afternoon. One even spotted a man approach her and guide her to the parking lot.

The search for Amy ended when a jogger found her body in a field in Ashland County on Feb. 8, 1990.

Investigators said they just learned a few weeks ago that Amy’s hair was found on a green curtain that was located near her body.

No arrests have been made in the case, but detectives do have possible suspects.

For more information on the walk and how to donate to the Amy Mihaljevic Fund, visit walkforamy.org.