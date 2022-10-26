CLEVELAND (WJW) — Detectives are currently on scene after a man was killed and two others were injured in a Cleveland shooting Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but we know police were called to the USA Food Mart on East 123rd Street.

The two who were injured were taken to University Hospitals, after one was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.

The man who died was 60 years old, police said.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.