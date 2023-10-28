CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly man died early Saturday morning following an apartment building fire, the Canton Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of 34th Street Northeast around 1:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported flames coming from one apartment and that a man could be inside.

Firefighters reportedly pried open the door, meeting smoke and high heat, but worked fast to put out the flames. They discovered a 70-year-old man unconscious in his bed and he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy hospital where he was declared dead.

Emergency responders are still working to notify family before releasing the name of the victim to the public.

No other people were hurt in the fire and no other apartments were affected, Canton Fire Department said.

The Canton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau is now investigating. Damages to the apartment are estimated at $1,500.