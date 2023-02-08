MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a crash in Marion County Tuesday evening.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Marion-Cardington Road, east of State Route 423 in Marion County, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the OSHP, A 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by 41-year-old Richard Congrove Jr., was traveling west on Marion-Cardington Rd. A juvenile passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the release, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 30-year-old Tyler Johnson, was heading easting on Marion-Cardington Rd. when the Dodge went left of center and hit Johnson’s Chevrolet head-on.

The Dodge then went off the north side of the road and flipped over. The Chevrolet went off the south side of the road and hit an embankment, according to the OSHP.

Johnson, the driver of the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner, the release said.

Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

Congrove was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries. He was later taken to Grant Medical Center, the release said.

The juvenile passenger was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries. She was later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash, the release said.