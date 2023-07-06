*Attached video: Watch out for lottery scammers online.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A big Powerball jackpot is still growing bigger, but one lucky Ohioan got to take a piece of the prize.

According to the Powerball website, one person from Ohio was a $1 million winner.

No one hit all the numbers in last night’s drawing. Now the jackpot is $590 million for Saturday’s drawing. The cash option is $304.8 million.

Wednesday’s numbers were 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 with Powerball 23 and a 2x Power Play.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also a big one, hitting $427 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing at 11 p.m. That cash option is $220.6 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 21, 33, 54, 61, and 67 plus the gold Mega Ball 12 and the Megaplier was 3x.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, July 7 at 11 p.m.