1 killed, several others injured after shots fired during block party in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One man was killed and several others were injured after shots were fired at a block party in Garfield Heights on Monday.

At about 10:30 p.m., Garfield Heights police and officers from surrounding cities responded to a call for a shooting in front of a house and on the street in the 13200 block of Alvin Avenue, according to a press release from police.

Police say they found one boy and one girl who were shot and then transported to the hospital.

A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say that two men left the scene earlier and were transported in personal vehicles to local hospitals. There is no word on their injuries.

After police secured the area to begin an investigation, they learned that a fight broke out as a block party was finishing up. They say random shots were fired into the crowd.

Garfield Heights detectives, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner are continuing the investigation and will release more information as it’s confirmed.