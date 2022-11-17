MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a semi Thursday evening.

According to police, there was a head-on collision between the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and the 1998 International 9400 semi on N. Main Street just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The driver and a passenger of the semi weren’t injured.

Due to the crash, over 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the roadway and the semi caught fire.

Mansfield firefighters were working with the Environmental Protection Agency to make sure the the diesel spill was properly contained.

Weather isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Lumadue of the Mansfield Police

Department Traffic Section at 419-755-9738.