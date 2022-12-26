LODI, Ohio (WJW) – Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road in the village of Lodi around 5:24 p.m.

According to investigators, passersby noticed flames coming from second floor windows of the home and tried banging on the front door to let residents inside know, but no one answered.

While searching the home, firefighters found a victim on the second floor. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The Medina County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

It’s unclear if smoke detectors let the victim know about the fire upstairs, but investigators say a downstairs smoke detector was working at the time.

According to investigators, 31 firefighters from several area fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.