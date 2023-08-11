CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.

Police found a car in the back yard of a home in the 2800 block of Ivanhoe Rd. just before 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the car had been driving on State Route 62 went it left the right side of the road, hit several trees and a fence before landing in the backyard.

Tristan Lane, 25, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene police said.

The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident.