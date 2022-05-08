CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers were reportedly called to the Victory Square Apartment Complex on Lippert Road for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 25-year-old man in the entryway of the building who appeared to have been shot in the head. The man, who police identified as Stanley Calhoun from Canton, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital but was pronounced dead once there.

Another victim, a 63-year-old woman from Canton, was reportedly taken to the same hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. Her injuries were not life threatening, police said.

At this time, police do not have any suspects. Those who may have any information regarding the incident are asked to reach out at 330-489-3144 or send an anonymous tip to Stark County Crimestoppers.