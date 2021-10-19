1 killed, 3 injured in Cleveland shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple people were shot in two separate shootings that happened late Monday night and early Tuesday in Cleveland.

Police responded to a home on W. 94th and Olean just after 11 p.m.

Witnesses told FOX 8 they heard 10 shots.

Bullet casings and a gun were found in the driveway.

Police say more evidence was found inside the home.

A 25-year-old old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two men were also taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, another seriously hurt.

Homicide detectives were called to the 10500 block of Crestwood Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

EMS tells FOX 8 they found a 30-year-old man at the home dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information.

None of those involved has been identified.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.