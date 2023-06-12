AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a crash in Akron that killed one person and injured two others.

The incident happened Saturday around 3 a.m. on W. North St.

Police say a Chevy Equinox carrying three passengers jumped the railroad tracks and collided with a tree, causing the 29-year-old man in the backseat to be pinned inside and die at the scene.

The driver and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

The police determined that speed and alcohol played a role in the accident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490