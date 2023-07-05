TYNAN, Texas (WJW) — One man died and two were seriously hurt after two grain elevators collapsed in Texas.

It happened on July 4, involving a “massive emergency response.”

According to a post on the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, it was reported originally that several people were trapped inside. Two were rescued and taken to the hospital.

KRIS 6 News reports Sergio Alberto Alvarez, 37, was killed and that he’d just celebrated his birthday July 3.

“Please keep the family and the town of Tynan in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office wrote.