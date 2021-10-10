1 killed, 14 injured during overnight shooting in Minnesota bar

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (WJW) — One person is dead and 14 others are injured after an overnight shootout in a Saint Paul bar.

According to the Saint Paul Police Department in a Facebook post, multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help after more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally, inside the bar early Sunday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead and 14 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. All 14 are expected to survive.

Information gathered at the scene shows there were several shooters and a motive has yet to be determined, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

This is Saint Paul’s 32nd homicide this year.