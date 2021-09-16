1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Market Plaza in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night at the Market Plaza.

Officers responded to W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave. just before 10 p.m.

They found one man who had been shot in the back and another man who was shot in the leg and chest.

The man who was shot in the back died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

The other man who was shot is 42-years-old and currently confined at the hospital.

Police believe there was an argument involving two other males at the Market Plaza before the shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (216)25-CRIME.