AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A shooting at an Akron bar on Tuesday led to one death and one injury.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, unknown suspects pulled into the parking lot outside D&K Bar and Pub along East Archwood Avenue and opened fire on multiple people standing outside.

Officers responding to the scene found a 21-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. A 28-year-old man who was also shot was taken to the hospital by a private car, but later died.

Their identities have not yet been released, pending notification of their family members.

Akron detectives are now working to identify the suspects and determine if there are other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website

