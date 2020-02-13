1  of  3
1 inmate captured after escape at Stark County jail; 4 inmates still at large

News

by: Talia Naquin

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Four inmates are on the loose, one is back in custody, following an escape at the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center.

Canton police tell FOX 8 Jaden Miller was captured Wednesday night in Carroll County.

The inmates broke out of a first floor window around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for the following:

  • Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
  • Jason Drake, 39, burglary
  • Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
Miller, 23, was serving time for having weapons under disability.

If you can help, call police at (330)649-5800.

