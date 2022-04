MINERVA, Ohio (WJW) – One person was hurt in a fire and explosion at Imperial Aluminum in Minerva Wednesday morning.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District – Minerva Fire responded with multiple engines and medics.

Firefighters worked with employees at Imperial Aluminum to extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

Courtesy: Sandy Creek Joint Fire District – Minerva Fire

They say one person was transported.

They did not say the extent of their injuries or the condition of the victim.

No word on what caused the explosion.