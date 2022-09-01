NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – Huron County Emergency Management Agency is setting the record straight on an incident in Norwalk.

According to EMA, Norwalk police had a person who was barricaded in their home near Linwood and Hickory.

EMA asked residents to avoid the area and to stay indoors if they lived in the area. Some schools took extra precautions and went into lockdown, according to EMA.

“It was all precautionary. At no time was any student in danger,” EMA said.

EMA says Norwalk police took a suspect in custody and the threat is over.

“Please refrain from inducing panic by spreading misinformation,” EMA urged.