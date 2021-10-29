1 in 4 processed unemployment claims in Ohio may have been fraudulent

The Navy Federal Credit Union found that the unemployment rate for military spouses is nearly three times the national average at 13%, with 43% under-employed.(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data shows that initial jobless claims have returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The news comes even as a fresh report sheds more light on the extent of fraud experienced by Ohio’s unemployment insurance program.

The state reported Thursday that just over 7,000 Ohioans filed claims for the week ending Oct. 23.

It’s the second week in a row claims fell below 8,000.

The state recorded about the same number of initial claims for unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020.

A state auditor’s report also found that one in four processed claims may have been overpayments or fraudulent payments.