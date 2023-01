NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a car in North Ridgeville Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon on Jaycox Road.

According to the North Ridgeville Fire Department, a female was taken to the hospital. She was already outside the vehicle when first responders got there.

Investigators believe the tree was rotted and the rain may have caused it to fall.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.