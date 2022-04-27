MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue. In the 911 call, an unidentified female said to “please send police” before hanging up.

When they got there, police say they heard a gunshot and ordered everyone out of the house. Two females came out, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Detectives interviewed several people to gather information on the incident. When searching the home, investigators found a handgun and other evidence.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470.