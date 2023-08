UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One person was hospitalized and one cat died in a fire at a duplex in University Heights Wednesday morning.

Two cats were rescued.

According to University Heights fire officials, the fire broke out at just before 10 a.m. in a two-family duplex, where multiple people lived. in the 13700 block of Cedar Road.

Only one person was home at the time of the fire and took themselves to the hospital.

A cause is still under investigation.