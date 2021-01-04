**For more on a local COVID-19 outbreak, watch the video below.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (WJW) — Over 40 emergency staff members at a hospital in San Jose have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and an air-powered costume with a fan may be to blame.
NBC Bay Area reports 43 workers have tested positive over the past week. One employee passed away. She was a registration clerk in the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente.
NBC Bay Area reports the hospital is investigating whether an incident where a staff member briefly wore a costume with an air-powered fan on Christmas Day could have led to air droplets being spread around the hospital.
“Using our infection proven protocols, we are investigating the outbreak and using contact tracing to personally notify and test any staff or patients who were exposed during this time period based on CDC and public health guidelines,” a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC Bay Area.
Kaiser said the worker wearing the costume didn’t have symptoms at the time.
The hospital said the emergency department is undergoing a deep cleaning and will not permit air-powered costumes at facilities in the future.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX.COM:
- 1 dies, over 40 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at California hospital; air-powered Chrismas costume could be to blame
- Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes
- Extraordinary warning to Trump by all 10 living former secretaries of defense
- ‘Operation Valentine’s Day’ seeks cards for troops, first responders, and health care workers in Northeast Ohio
- Suspect held on $3 million bond in murder of Texas pastor