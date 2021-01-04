1 dies, over 40 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at California hospital; air-powered Chrismas costume could be to blame

**For more on a local COVID-19 outbreak, watch the video below.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WJW) — Over 40 emergency staff members at a hospital in San Jose have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and an air-powered costume with a fan may be to blame.

NBC Bay Area reports 43 workers have tested positive over the past week. One employee passed away. She was a registration clerk in the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente.

NBC Bay Area reports the hospital is investigating whether an incident where a staff member briefly wore a costume with an air-powered fan on Christmas Day could have led to air droplets being spread around the hospital.

Kaiser now confirms 44 emergency dept.staff members at its San Jose Medical Center have tested positive for Covid. Kaiser is investigating if outbreak is linked to employee wearing this Air powered costume Christmas Day. Kaiser reaching out to patients who may have been exposed. pic.twitter.com/u8NV6OeBvl — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 4, 2021

“Using our infection proven protocols, we are investigating the outbreak and using contact tracing to personally notify and test any staff or patients who were exposed during this time period based on CDC and public health guidelines,” a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC Bay Area.

Kaiser said the worker wearing the costume didn’t have symptoms at the time.

The hospital said the emergency department is undergoing a deep cleaning and will not permit air-powered costumes at facilities in the future.

Read more here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX.COM: