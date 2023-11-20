***Learn about a previous fruit recall in the video above.***

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak tied to some fruit distributed by HMC Farms.

According to the CDC, 11 people have reported getting sick in the outbreak across seven states, including in Ohio. One person died and the others were hospitalized, officials said in a press release Monday.

On Friday, HMC Farms recalled peaches, plums and nectarines sold nationwide at retail stores between May 1 and Nov. 15.

According to the CDC, the company recalled the fruit after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found an outbreak strain in its peaches.

The recalled products were:

Sold in 2lb bags branded “HMC Farms” or ”Signature Farms”

Sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038 White peach: 4401 Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378 White nectarine: 3035 Red plum: 4042 Black plum: 4040

Conventional fruit (not organic)

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Courtesy of FDA

Read more about the recall here.

Anyone who bought recalled fruit should throw it away or return it to the store. Also make sure to wipe down surfaces that the fruit touched.

Officials are investigating if any other products are linked to the outbreak.

Experts say listeria can cause serious or fatal infection in young children, the elderly or immunocompromised people. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths during pregnancy.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Anyone who experiences these symptoms after eating recalled fruit should contact their doctor.

The CDC confirmed the outbreak is unrelated to the salmonella outbreak announced last week.