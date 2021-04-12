1 dead, officer injured in shooting at Knoxville, TN high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — One person is dead, and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Knoxville area high school, officials said.

No one else was killed or wounded at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville, police said.

Knoxville Police say officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on a report of a male subject possibly armed inside the school. When they approached the subject, shots were fired.

One male died at the scene. Another person is in custody.

The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told NewsNation affiliate WATE she spoke to the officer who was shot, and that they are awake and in good spirits, and says the officer said he would rather this happen to him than to someone else.

“The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

After the building was secured, parents were able to pick up their children at a baseball field behind the high school.

A member of the Knoxville police forensics team works the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

People gather outside Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., following a shooting at the school Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

People gather outside Austin East High School in Knoxville, Tenn., as Knoxville police work the scene following a shooting at the school Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



A law enforcement helicopter flies over the area of Austin-East Magnet High School after a reported shooting Monday, April 12, 2021. Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at the school. (Brianna Paciorka/The News Sentinel via AP)





The Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency responded to the scene according to the agency.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement calling it a “difficult and tragic situation.”

Three students from Austin-East Magnet High School have been shot to death away from the campus less than three weeks apart this year, police said. Administrators have said students felt the arts magnet school was a safe space, according to a story in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, who represents the district and went to the school, said in a statement, “I am at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community,” urging the community to “reclaim the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood.”

“This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the Austin East community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur,” McKenzie aid.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WATE contributed to this report