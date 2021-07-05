1 dead, multiple injured after boat flips over on amusement park water ride

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP/WJW) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park, the second deadly incident on the ride in five years.

Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, says three other people are injured after the accident on the Raging River on Saturday night.

The ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids. The injuries happened after a boat carrying six people flipped over.

Altoona Police Department says 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday of his injuries, and that another minor is in critical condition.

A 68-year-old seasonal employee died on the same ride in 2016 after he became wedged between a boat and a concrete wall.

The park released a statement on Facebook following the tragic incident:

Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21. This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.